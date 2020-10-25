Global  
 

Dodgers' Kenley Jansen sets painful World Series record with fourth blown save

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has endured some major stumbles in the Fall Classic; his blown save in Game 4 put him in a dubious class by himself.
