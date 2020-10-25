Global  
 

Who is Marc Short? Pence's 'soft-spoken' chief of staff has COVID-19

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff is the latest high-profile figure in the Trump administration to test positive for COVID-19.
Members of Pence’s Inner Circle Test Positive for Coronavirus

 Along with Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, another staff member and a Pence adviser have also tested positive, according to people briefed on..
NYTimes.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: White House rocked by new virus cases in Mike Pence office

 A coronavirus outbreak has hit the White House less than two weeks before November's election.Earlier today, the White House revealed that a high up staff member..
New Zealand Herald

Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19

 "Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health," Pence's press secretary Devin O'Malley said.
CBS News
