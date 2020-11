Smash and drab: Lanning fires but rain washes out Melbourne derby Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Meg Lanning struck an unbeaten half-century on her Melbourne Stars return but had to settle for a share of the points after rain intervened in Sunday's WBBL opening day in Sydney. 👓 View full article

