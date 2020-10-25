Global  
 

Europeans turn back clocks for daylight saving, perhaps for last time

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Germany, as well as the rest of the EU, has switched to winter time for perhaps the final time. The EU voted to abolish the practice of daylight saving time in 2021, but concrete plans on what comes next remain elusive.
You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

