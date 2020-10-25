Ontario COVID-19 cases top 1,000 for 1st time

'One Or Two' COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available By December
US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday that he expects COVID-19 vaccines to be ready soon.
According to CNN, Azar said he anticipates "one or two safe and effective"..
Covid: India's single-day cases below 50 thousand for the first time in 3 months|Oneindia News
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, for the first time in nearly three months, India has recorded less than 50 thousand Covid cases in 1 day, however India's Covid tally has soared..
Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record
Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak. Freddie Joyner has more.