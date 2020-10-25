Ontario COVID-19 cases top 1,000 for 1st time

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'One Or Two' COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available By December



US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday that he expects COVID-19 vaccines to be ready soon. According to CNN, Azar said he anticipates "one or two safe and effective".. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago Covid: India's single-day cases below 50 thousand for the first time in 3 months|Oneindia News



As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, for the first time in nearly three months, India has recorded less than 50 thousand Covid cases in 1 day, however India's Covid tally has soared.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:15 Published 5 days ago Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record



Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak. Freddie Joyner has more. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Covid cases top 75 lakh as slowdown continues The slowdown was evident in the daily numbers as well. On Sunday, India reported 57,174 fresh cases and 590 deaths, the first time in 90 days that the daily...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago





Tweets about this