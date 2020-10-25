Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario COVID-19 cases top 1,000 for 1st time

CBC.ca Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Ontario reported a record 1,042 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, marking the first time cases have surpassed 1,000 since the outbreak began in late January.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'One Or Two' COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available By December [Video]

'One Or Two' COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available By December

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday that he expects COVID-19 vaccines to be ready soon. According to CNN, Azar said he anticipates "one or two safe and effective"..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Covid: India's single-day cases below 50 thousand for the first time in 3 months|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid: India's single-day cases below 50 thousand for the first time in 3 months|Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, for the first time in nearly three months, India has recorded less than 50 thousand Covid cases in 1 day, however India's Covid tally has soared..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published
Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record [Video]

Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid cases top 75 lakh as slowdown continues

 The slowdown was evident in the daily numbers as well. On Sunday, India reported 57,174 fresh cases and 590 deaths, the first time in 90 days that the daily...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this