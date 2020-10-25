Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's win record at the Portuguese Grand Prix

BBC News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton passes Valtteri Bottas to take a commanding victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix and break Formula 1's all-time win record.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races 01:21

 Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Schumacher Michael Schumacher German racing driver

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers [Video]

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers

Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World Championships this season, hasjoined the German on 91 victories.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Will Stock Volatility Increase After Election? [Video]

Will Stock Volatility Increase After Election?

On Tuesday, Wells Fargo said stock markets should prepare for volatility to balloon after Election Day. Wells Fargo head of rates strategy Michael Schumacher told CNBC's Trading Nation that options are showing greater volatility. "The big takeaway is three month options vol is still quite high, and it has not really come down." According to Business Insider Schumacher thinks investors will flock to US Treasuries due to greater volatility. The US-10 year yield may fall to 0.40% from around 0.68%.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

Lewis Hamilton on the brink of history in Portuguese GP

 Lewis Hamilton often out-drives Valtteri Bottas, but on Saturday he out-thought the Finn to close in on a big milestone.
BBC News

All you need to know for Portuguese GP: Hamilton on the brink of history

 Lewis Hamilton often out-drives Valtteri Bottas, but on Saturday he out-thought the Finn to close in on a big milestone.
BBC News

Portuguese Grand Prix Portuguese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton on Portuguese GP pole position

 Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix from team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a thrilling end to an unusual qualifying.
BBC News

Hamilton on pole position in Portugal

 Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix from team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a thrilling end to an unusual qualifying.
BBC News

Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Finnish racing driver


Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg | Morning Blend [Video]

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg | Morning Blend

Two-time Firestone Grand Prix champ Sébastien Bourdais chats with us about this year's Grand Prix.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 07:19Published

FIA cuts points for F1 superlicence in case of force majeure

 Since 2016, the FIA has only granted a superlicence to drivers who accrue 40 points through a weighted system depending on their success in junior categories...
WorldNews

Racing Point's Stroll tested positive for coronavirus after Eifel GP

 Racing Point driver Lance Stroll says he tested positive for coronavirus after the Eifel Grand Prix weekend.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles [Video]

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

Roger Federer tweets congratulations to Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard equals his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with win at French Open

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:33Published
Ferrari - A Formula 1 kind of Wednesday [Video]

Ferrari - A Formula 1 kind of Wednesday

This was a day to remember for Robert Shwartzman, Callum Ilott and Mick Schumacher at the Fiorano track. The Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) students each had a run behind the wheel of a 2018 Ferrari..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:54Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

Tweets about this