Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's win record at the Portuguese Grand Prix
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton passes Valtteri Bottas to take a commanding victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix and break Formula 1's all-time win record.
