Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's win record at the Portuguese Grand Prix

Will Stock Volatility Increase After Election?



On Tuesday, Wells Fargo said stock markets should prepare for volatility to balloon after Election Day. Wells Fargo head of rates strategy Michael Schumacher told CNBC's Trading Nation that options are showing greater volatility. "The big takeaway is three month options vol is still quite high, and it has not really come down." According to Business Insider Schumacher thinks investors will flock to US Treasuries due to greater volatility. The US-10 year yield may fall to 0.40% from around 0.68%.

