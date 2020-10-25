Global  
 

Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who slammed Trump visit in June, to become first African American cardinal

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Wilton Gregory would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap.
[NFA] Thursday night's face-off may be one of Republican President Donald Trump's last opportunities to sway voters ahead of an election in which polls show him trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

In June, 2016, Gregory Cheadle attended a rally by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Redding, California. Cheadle stood out as a Black Republican, and even more so since Trump referred to..

