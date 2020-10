'I'd do it again': Nathan Cleary says he'd throw the same cut-out pass Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Nathan Cleary blames himself for the Panthers' loss, but says he does not regret the cut-out pass that led to an intercept try. 👓 View full article

