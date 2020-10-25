Global  
 

Iggy Azalea shares first photos of her baby boy, Onyx, reveals she's raising her son 'alone'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Rapper Iggy Azalea gave fans their first look at her baby boy, Onyx, and says she's raising him alone. She revealed in June that she'd welcomed a son.
News video: Nicki Minaj shares first picture of son

Nicki Minaj shares first picture of son 00:42

 Nicki Minaj gave fans the first glimpse of her baby son to mark her first wedding anniversary to husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty'.

Iggy Azalea attempted to buy rights to Muriel's Wedding for planned remake [Video]

Iggy Azalea attempted to buy rights to Muriel's Wedding for planned remake

Iggy Azalea once tried to buy the rights to Muriel's Wedding from the film's writer and director P. J. Hogan for a planned remake.

