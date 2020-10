You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak is here: Eight members of Titans test positive



NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak is here: Eight members of Titans test positive Credit: nypost Duration: 00:38 Published on September 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources NFL fines Titans $350K US for violating COVID-19 protocols The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 US for violating protocols leading to the league's first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar...

CBC.ca 49 minutes ago





Tweets about this