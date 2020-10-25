|
Voting across the US live updates: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Texas poll; New Hampshire can't ban armed voters; Facebook threat
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The latest in voting news, including Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in a new Texas poll and New Hampshire saying it can't keep armed voters away.
Border Patrol agents fatally shoot man in Texas after he backed vehicle into agent, official saysAuthorities used lethal force after a man backed a vehicle into a Border Patrol agent and a suspect, pinning them against a parked car, an official said.
USATODAY.com
Border Patrol Agents Fatally Shoot Driver in TexasThe driver was shot in Laredo on Friday after he reversed his car into an agent and refused orders to stop, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
NYTimes.com
Trump insists US 'rounding the turn' on virusPresident Donald Trump is asserting that even without a virus vaccine, "we're rounding the turn," he said at a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday. But data shows..
USATODAY.com
Pence touts reelection bid at New Hampshire rallyVice President Mike Pence campaigns in New Hampshire and touts a bid to reelect President Donald Trump at a 'Make America Great Again!' event at Port City Air in..
USATODAY.com
Trump and Harris head to North Carolina today, and Pence speaks in New Hampshire and Ohio.
NYTimes.com
The Trump and Biden ‘60 Minutes’ interviews air tonight. Here’s what to expect.The exchanges, on CBS at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, have already attracted attention, in Biden’s case because of comments on the Supreme Court, and in Trump’s case..
NYTimes.com
Trump and Biden hope to rally swing-state voters this weekend.President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. hope to rally swing-state voters this weekend as Election Day looms.
NYTimes.com
Biden Pledges Ambitious Climate Action. Here’s What He Could Actually Do.If elected, Joe Biden and his allies are preparing to pass climate change legislation, piece by piece — knowing full well that the candidate’s $2 trillion..
NYTimes.com
Race to the White house: Trump aide says 'we're not going to control the pandemic'The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the President's top..
New Zealand Herald
Facebook reportedly bracing for US election chaos with tools designed for “at-risk” countriesIllustration by James Bareham / The Verge
Facebook is planning for possible chaos around the November 3rd US presidential election with internal tools..
The Verge
