Voting across the US live updates: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Texas poll; New Hampshire can't ban armed voters; Facebook threat

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The latest in voting news, including Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in a new Texas poll and New Hampshire saying it can't keep armed voters away.
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Biden or Trump? Persuading an undecided voter

Biden or Trump? Persuading an undecided voter 03:30

 Erica listens to her aunt and her friend make their cases for voting Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

