Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The 'Q' movement is a pro-terrorist Trumpian cult

WorldNews Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The 'Q' movement is a pro-terrorist Trumpian cultWell, we seem to be getting closer to the national realization that this thing that calls itself "QAnon" is, at heart, just another partisan iteration of the same far-right conspiracy theories that have plagued conservatives since forever ago. The New York Times has another look at the growth of "Q" nonsense in the Republican mainstream, and while it doesn't contain anything new, it does more forcibly connect the batshit conspiracy theorizing of gullible, gullible supporters to the cowardice—and complicity—of Republican leaders. The most plausible explanation for the Q hokum, in which an anonymous supposed member of the Deep State drools out accusations against anyone deemed to be enemies of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

QAnon QAnon American far-right conspiracy theory

Patreon will remove creator accounts that promote QAnon content

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Patreon has updated its policies and will no longer support creator accounts on its platform that “advance..
The Verge
QAnon in Europe: the meteoric rise of a dangerous conspiracy theory, boosted by the pandemic [Video]

QAnon in Europe: the meteoric rise of a dangerous conspiracy theory, boosted by the pandemic

Labelled a terror threat in the US by the FBI, Qanon's pro-Trump social media conspiracy theorists are now on the ground at demonstrations in Europe boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unreported Europe looks into who they are - and why many experts feel the phenomenon is too dangerous to be ignored. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:00Published

Half of Trump supporters believe in QAnon conspiracy theory's baseless claims, poll finds

 Half of Trump supporters — whether they'd heard of QAnon or not — said they believe the core tenets of the conspiracy.
USATODAY.com

These Arizona anti-trafficking groups say QAnon misinformation is derailing their efforts

 Experts and organizations say the group poses a danger to victims they claim to fight for and creates more challenges for those protecting them.
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation [Video]

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation

[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer to a final confirmation vote expected Monday on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, just over a week before Election Day. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:40Published
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [Video]

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published

Senate votes to advance SCOTUS nominee Barrett

 Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just..
USATODAY.com

Trump privately admits it will be 'very tough' for Republicans to maintain Senate majority: report

 President Donald Trump on Thursday admitted to donors it will be "very tough" for Republicans to maintain their Senate majority during a private closed-door..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Ahead of SCOTUS vote, Republican senator tests negative for coronavirus

Ahead of SCOTUS vote, Republican senator tests negative for coronavirus Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. If Republican senators dissent or are absent, that could potentially affect the vote.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •UpworthyNewsmax

Has President Trump Changed What It Means To Be A Republican?

 NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks the New Yorker's Nicholas Lemann about his article titled The Republican Identity Crisis After Trump.
NPR Also reported by •Upworthy

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala Debates Republican Challenger Maria Elvira Salazar On Facing South Florida

 The race in the 27th Congressional District is a rematch between Democratic Congresswoman Donna Shalala and Republican Maria Elvira Salazar.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

AlEastmond

Al Eastmond RT @AlEastmond: Pack the court? Battles between Republicans and Democrats fuel clash over Supreme Court's future https://t.co/WxGymDDINj vi… 6 minutes ago

azcpolitics

azcentral politics Pack the court? Battles between Republicans and Democrats fuel clash over Supreme Court's future https://t.co/JXyphUtrU6 35 minutes ago

RogerSBaker2

💫Roger S Baker🎚 ✨ Pack the court? Battles between Republicans and Democrats fuel clash over Supreme Court's future https://t.co/sJdlFwRxLY via @USATODAY 51 minutes ago

AlEastmond

Al Eastmond Pack the court? Battles between Republicans and Democrats fuel clash over Supreme Court's future… https://t.co/zprsKjxgRg 1 hour ago

onecaliberal

Dawna Pack the court? Battles between Republicans and Democrats fuel clash over Supreme Court's future - Democratic Under… https://t.co/kcHqjg8Obj 2 hours ago

BetheMckenzie

Merle Beth Rasmussen RT @fwtoney: Pack the court? Battles between Republicans and Democrats fuel clash over Supreme Court's future https://t.co/I8eCelEuiH Abs… 2 hours ago

fwtoney

Most Extreme Radical Left🌊🌊🌊✌✌✌ Pack the court? Battles between Republicans and Democrats fuel clash over Supreme Court's future… https://t.co/FlxSlv9F60 2 hours ago

HouseGC

David Hartman “Don’t think that when you have established the rule of 'because we can,' that should the shoe be on the other foot… https://t.co/hwQLlVOotF 3 hours ago