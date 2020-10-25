Global  
 

Iggy Azalea shares photo of Onyx Carter after split from baby father Playboi Carti

WorldNews Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Iggy Azalea shares photo of Onyx Carter after split from baby father Playboi CartiIggy Azalea revealed she has officially split from the father of her child and long-term boyfriend Playboi Carti following a cryptic post about their relationship status. The former hip-hop couple welcomed a son Onyx Carter earlier this year but have not been spotted together since. The notoriously private couple reportedly began dating in 2018. Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, has been...
