Iggy Azalea shares photo of Onyx Carter after split from baby father Playboi Carti
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Iggy Azalea revealed she has officially split from the father of her child and long-term boyfriend Playboi Carti following a cryptic post about their relationship status. The former hip-hop couple welcomed a son Onyx Carter earlier this year but have not been spotted together since. The notoriously private couple reportedly began dating in 2018. Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, has been...
Playboi Carti American rapper and singer from Georgia
Iggy Azalea Australian rapper and model from New South Wales
Iggy Azalea shares first photos of her baby boy, Onyx, reveals she's raising her son 'alone'Rapper Iggy Azalea gave fans their first look at her baby boy, Onyx, and says she's raising him alone. She revealed in June that she'd welcomed a son.
