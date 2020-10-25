|
Fire damages German infectious disease institute
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Bottles and incendiary devices were thrown at the facade of a building belonging to the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. The government agency has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in Germany. ......
|
|
