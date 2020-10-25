Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire damages German infectious disease institute

WorldNews Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Fire damages German infectious disease instituteBottles and incendiary devices were thrown at the facade of a building belonging to the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. The government agency has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in Germany. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fire Fire Rapid oxidation of a material

Fire at Varanasi‘s Diesel Locomotive Works building, no injuries reported [Video]

Fire at Varanasi‘s Diesel Locomotive Works building, no injuries reported

Fire broke out at a building of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi. The blaze erupted in the Transfer of Technology (TOT) building, as per officials. "Fire broke out in TOT building, part of administrative building in the morning and flames spread to several parts of the ToT. Immediately after that senior officials reached the spot and the fire tenders were pressed into service to control the flames," informed DLW spokesperson Ashok Kumar. It took the fire tenders around three hours to control the flame. Kumar said that the flames were controlled at around 9am. No casualty and injury have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:30Published
Chariot at temple catches fire in AP's East Godavari [Video]

Chariot at temple catches fire in AP's East Godavari

A chariot at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on September 06. The incident took place in Antarvedi village of East Godavari district. Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There is no loss of any property and no injuries have been reported yet. While speaking to media, a police official said, "Fire was extinguished by 03:00 am. There is no other property loss or any injury. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is underway."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Robert Koch Institute German government agency responsible for disease control and prevention

Germany reports new record of 7,334 daily COVID-19 infections

 BERLIN, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- New COVID-19 infections in Germany kept climbing and reached a new record with 7,334 cases within one day, bringing the total number..
WorldNews

Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

Coronavirus: Berlin breaks up 600-strong party over Covid

 Police said the venue was too small for distancing, as the virus takes a toll on German festivities.
BBC News

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,176 to 429,181

 BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus...
WorldNews

Police investigate attack on antique artworks on Berlin's Museum Island

 BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin police are investigating an attack that caused extensive damage to works of art and artefacts displayed at three locations on the..
WorldNews

Mysterious Berlin attack targets 70 museum artefacts

 The attack took place on the German capital's Museum Island and took over two weeks to come to light.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trick-or-treating in the age of COVID

 Halloween is just around the corner, but this year's trick-or-treating will take a different, uniquely scary form. Michael George reports on how to give out..
CBS News
Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation [Video]

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation

[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

Covid in Australia: Victoria sees first day without a case since June

 The Australian city has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since June.
BBC News

'Totally irresponsible': Dems criticize Pence presiding over Amy Coney Barrett vote after aides contract COVID-19

 "As vice president, I'm president of the Senate. And I'm gonna be in the chair because I wouldn't miss that vote for the world," Pence said Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Italy launches "COVID free" flights

 Rome Airport to provide COVID-19 testing before passengers board several flights.
CBS News

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Inside the illicit trade in West Africa’s oldest artworks

 Outside it has become night. In front of the windows of one of Abuja’s grandest hotels, the pool shines turquoise blue. Finally, the phone rings. It is the..
WorldNews

England women's friendly with Germany off because of positive coronavirus test

 England women's friendly with Germany on Tuesday is cancelled after a member of the team's backroom staff tests positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

US welcomes Estonian sanctions on Lebanon’s Hezbollah

 The United States has welcomed Estonia’s move to sanction Lebanon’s Hezbollah and recognise the militant group as a terrorist organisation, following similar..
WorldNews

Tweets about this