Analysis: Manchester United disappoint in goalless draw with Chelsea

Sunday, 25 October 2020
Analysis: Manchester United disappoint in goalless draw with ChelseaAnalysis: Manchester United disappoint in goalless draw with Chelsea - originally posted on Sportslens.com Manchester: Manchester United and Chelsea played out a drab 0-0 draw in dire conditions at Old Trafford on Saturday. The rain lashed onto the pitch as neither side was able to breach the other’s defences. The draw meant that United have now failed to win any of their first three home games into a new league campaign for the first time since the 1972-73 season. Chelsea will perhaps return home happier with a point secured away from home but Frank Lampard’s expensively assembled attack have their work cut out to prove that they can indeed challenge for the title this season. Line Ups...
