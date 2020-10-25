Global  
 

Mike McCarthy questions Cowboys players' response to hit on QB Andy Dalton

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Cowboys players didn't push back after Andy Dalton was knocked out of Sunday's game with a hit to the head. That surprised coach Mike McCarthy.
