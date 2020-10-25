Mike McCarthy questions Cowboys players' response to hit on QB Andy Dalton

After the Cowboys fell to 2-4 in a blowout loss, NFL Network reported that several players had harsh criticisms of Mike McCarthy's coaching staff.

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton had to be helped off the field after Washington's Jon Bostic leveled a hit that earned the linebacker an ejection.

In their first game without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys fell flat. Owner Jerry Jones noticed a distinct difference in quarterback play during the loss.

From Ezekiel Elliott's fumbles to Andy Dalton's woes, nothing seemed to go right for the Dallas Cowboys in their first game without Dak Prescott.

Playing without Dak Prescott for the first time since drafting the QB in 2016, the Cowboys hand the reins to Andy Dalton on Monday.

Ezekiel Elliott said he let his Cowboys teammates down by losing two fumbles for the first time his career in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

