Cam Newton benched as 49ers hand Patriots worst home loss of Bill Belichick era

The NFL hopes to play all its scheduled games today. President Trump wants Wisconsin, Michigan to open up despite surge in cases. Latest COVID news.

Michael Jordan and the Bulls, Tom Brady with Bill Belichick — some dynasties seem unstoppable. Enter: Carrie Underwood at the CMT Music Awards.

Bucky Brooks: Kyle Shanahan can't rely on Jimmy G to control the 49ers offense | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Bucky Brooks joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmnauel Acho to discuss who should have more faith in their quarterback; The New England Patriots with Cam Newton, or the San Francisco 49ers with Jimmy.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:21 Published 2 days ago

Brandon Marshall: Brady was a poor sport & avoided Nick Foles post WK 5 loss vs Bears | FIRST THINGS FIRST



New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He feels Cam Newton's Pats will click versus the San Francisco 49ers this weekend & Tom Brady purposefully avoided Nick Foles after the Bucs' loss to.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:49 Published 2 days ago