Cam Newton benched as 49ers hand Patriots worst home loss of Bill Belichick era

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Cam Newton threw for just 98 yards with three interceptions as the Patriots suffered their worst home loss in the Bill Belichick era.
