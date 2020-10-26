Global  
 

'What just happened with the President?': '60 Minutes' airs Lesley Stahl's contentious Trump interview

USATODAY.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
"60 Minutes" aired Lesley Stahl's contentious President Trump White House interview, which Trump ended abruptly claiming the questions were not fair.
With a little more than a week until Election Day, Trump and Biden make closing pitches on ‘60 Minutes.’

 Even before the interviews with the candidates aired, they attracted attention, in Mr. Biden’s case because of comments on the Supreme Court, and in Mr...
'Mini Trumps' steal show at WH Halloween [Video]

'Mini Trumps' steal show at WH Halloween

Unlike years prior where the first couple would hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania presided over a 2020 White House Halloween costume parade where youngsters waved and posed from social distances.

Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit [Video]

Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit

President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for posting billboard ads in New York City's Times Square linking them to the country's almost 225,000 coronavirus deaths. Gavino Garay reports.

Trump and Biden are interviewed on‘60 Minutes.’ They offer very different visions.

 The “60 Minutes” interviews with the candidates attracted early attention, in Mr. Biden’s case because of comments on the Supreme Court, and in Mr...
Moments from 60 Minutes interview with President Trump

 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl interviewed President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election.
President Donald Trump: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election Interview

 In an interview that's made headlines this week, Lesley Stahl presses President Trump on once-again rising coronavirus cases and what his priorities would be if..
10/25/2020: The Republican Ticket, The Democratic Ticket

 Lesley Stahl speaks with Republican presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, while Norah O’Donnell speaks with the..
The 60 Minutes interview that President Trump cut short

 In an interview that's made headlines this week, Lesley Stahl presses President Trump on once-again rising coronavirus cases and what his priorities would be if..
Trump Tells 60 Minutes He Wants Supreme Court to Wipe Out Obamacare: ‘I Hope That They End It’

 Perhaps the biggest piece of news to emerge from President Donald Trump's interview with 60 Minutes is his affirmation to Lesley Stahl that he wants the Supreme...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com

