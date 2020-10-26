Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Azerbaijan-Armenia clash: US announces new ceasefire as fighting persists

DNA Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
The announcement came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Pompeo holds talks over Nagorno-Karabakh crisis

Pompeo holds talks over Nagorno-Karabakh crisis 01:17

 The foreign minsters of Armenia And Azerbaijan are in Washington to meet with U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo over the ongoing fighting taking place over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails [Video]

Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails

Armenian, Azerbaijani forces engage in new clashes overnight and Monday, days after ceasefire crumbled.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Civilians bear brunt of Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting as ceasefire threatens to unravel [Video]

Civilians bear brunt of Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting as ceasefire threatens to unravel

A temporary ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan begun on Saturday (October 10), with citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh saying they will never leave the disputed territory despite coming under heavy roc

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
Azerbaijan And Armenia's Temporary Ceasefire Already Shaky [Video]

Azerbaijan And Armenia's Temporary Ceasefire Already Shaky

Azerbaijan and Armenia's temporary ceasefire came into effect Saturday after almost two weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. But according to CNN, the deal appears fragile, with..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

 A humanitarian ceasefire will take effect Monday morning in the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, a joint...
CBC.ca

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire by issuing statements

 Both sides had accused each other earlier of fresh attacks in violation of a week-old Russian-brokered truce that had failed to halt the worst fighting in the...
Zee News

U.S. announces new cease-fire between Armenia, Azerbaijan over disputed enclave

 The two countries have been engaged in heavy fighting after an initial truce brokered by Russia two weeks ago quickly fell apart.
Washington Post


Tweets about this

b77ef513de564a5

ER. P Kumar RT @dna: #Azerbaijan-#Armenia clash: US announces new ceasefire as fighting persists #azerbaijanvsarmenia https://t.co/gHfe7RYvcm 20 minutes ago

dna

DNA #Azerbaijan-#Armenia clash: US announces new ceasefire as fighting persists #azerbaijanvsarmenia https://t.co/gHfe7RYvcm 26 minutes ago