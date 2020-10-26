Azerbaijan-Armenia clash: US announces new ceasefire as fighting persists

The foreign minsters of Armenia And Azerbaijan are in Washington to meet with U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo over the ongoing fighting taking place over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Adam Reed reports.
A temporary ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan begun on Saturday (October 10), with citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh saying they will never leave the disputed territory despite coming under heavy roc
Azerbaijan and Armenia's temporary ceasefire came into effect Saturday after almost two weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. But according to CNN, the deal appears fragile, with..