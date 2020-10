The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor recently took to Instagram and posted something cryptic about "his girl".

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Avinash Mishra opens up on the fun on sets with Shaheer Sheikh and others; says, 'I am going to miss them' [EXCLUSIVE] Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Avinash Mishra talks about the fun on sets with Shaheer Sheikh and the entire team. He also revealed the most emotional scene...

Bollywood Life 1 week ago