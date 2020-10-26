'Soorarai Pottru' trailer: Suriya brings Air Deccan founder Capt. GR Gopinath's story to life in this inspiring movie
Monday, 26 October 2020 (
6 hours ago) 'Soorarai Pottru' is based on the book 'Simply Fly' and is directed by Sudha Kongara.
