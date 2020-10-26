Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Mosman swim instructor touched nine girls 'on or near their genitals', jury told
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Mosman swim instructor touched nine girls 'on or near their genitals', jury told
Monday, 26 October 2020 (
10 minutes ago
)
Kyle Daniels allegedly touched the girls during swimming lessons in 2018 and 2019.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series
Mike Pence
Joe Biden
Republican Party
Texas
Victoria
Democratic Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
60 Minutes
Azerbaijan
Chiefs
Dodgers
Lesley Stahl
WORTH WATCHING
Trumps greet trick-or-treaters
Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers
Harris: Pence should 'take our lead' amid WH virus outbreak
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies