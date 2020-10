Canada's transport regulator hasn't settled a single COVID-19 flight cancellation complaint Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The Canadian Transportation Agency has failed to settle a single complaint from Canadians demanding refunds for cancelled flights since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBC News has learned. πŸ‘“ View full article

