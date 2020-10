RCMP and CBSA officers to face questions over Meng Wanzhou's arrest in extradition case Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency officers who detained Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver’s airport in December 2018 will speak publicly for the first time this week about the events surrounding the Huawei executive’s arrest for extradition to the United States. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this