|
32 things we learned from Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Thrilling finishes defined Week 7 in the NFL, as the Browns, Steelers and Lions were among the teams to win in dramatic fashion.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Football League Professional American football league
Tennessee Titans fined $350,000 by NFL for COVID-19 protocol violationsThe punishment was handed down after a weeks-long investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association into the Titans concluded earlier this week.
USATODAY.com
NFL Week 7 roundtable: Which quarterbacks most need to turn things around?The pressure is rising for several quarterbacks throughout the NFL, and a few could be on the verge of getting the hook as starters.
USATODAY.com
Antonio Brown to return to NFL after agreeing to 1-year deal with Bucs, according to reports
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:40Published
Former Vikings linebacker, six-time NFL Pro Bowler Matt Blair dies at 70Linebacker Matt Blair, who starred for the Vikings for 12 seasons and was a six-time NFL Pro Bowler, died Thursday at the age of 70.
USATODAY.com
Cleveland Browns National Football League franchise in Cleveland, Ohio
Odell Beckham Jr. leaves Browns game with knee injuryOdell Beckham Jr. exited the game in the first quarter when he was hurt on a play in which quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception.
USATODAY.com
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. on COVID-19: 'I don't think it's going to enter this body...it's a mutual respect'Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he doesn't believe he will be infected with coronavirus because "it's a mutual respect."
USATODAY.com
Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah Tears Achilles, Out for Rest of Season
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
USA TODAY Sports' Week 7 NFL picks: Do Steelers or Titans fall from ranks of unbeaten?It's rare for two 5-0 teams to meet this late in season, but there might be more than a perfect start at stake for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
USATODAY.com
NFL power rankings: Packers' meltdown leads to another change at No. 1Who rises to top with Seahawks, Steelers and Titans league's lone remaining unbeatens upon completion of Week 6?
USATODAY.com
NFL Week 6 roundtable: Who will be last undefeated team standing?The Packers, Seahawks, Steelers and Titans are the last four unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL. But which one will go the furthest without a loss?
USATODAY.com
Bucs mindful of pandemic after Steelers-Titans postponement
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:54Published
Detroit Lions National Football League franchise in Detroit, Michigan
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this