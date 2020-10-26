US election 2020: What date is election day, what are the key swing states, and how does voting work?

Things to look out for on Election Night Those following the results of the election in the evening are advised to look out for several key moments.

Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election Election Day is less that 24 hours away. Where do Pres. Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand? In the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania Joe Biden has a 7.8% lead in the Real Clear Politics (RCP) statewide..

Key races to watch on Election Day ABC News Political Director Rick Klein talks to ABC 10News about the key races to watch on Election Day.

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states US President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the...

WorldNews 4 hours ago Also reported by • RTTNews



Trump says he's planning legal action to stop some votes being counted in key swing states: 'As soon as that election is over — we are going in with our lawyers' Trump said a Supreme Court decision allowing ballots received after Election Day to be counted was "terrible," and threatened legal action.

Business Insider 8 hours ago



