Australia protests Qatar airport’s examination of women passengers Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

: Australia on Monday condemned Canberra : Australia on Monday condemned Qatar authorities’ treatment of women passengers on a flight to Sydney who were subjected to internal examinations after a newborn baby was found abandoned at a Doha airport. The women, including 13 Australians, were examined at Hamad International Airport on October 2 after Qatar Airways Flight 908 to Sydney was delayed. Australia’s foreign affairs department described the treatment of the women as... 👓 View full article

