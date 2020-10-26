Global  
 

Australia protests Qatar airport’s examination of women passengers

WorldNews Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Australia protests Qatar airport’s examination of women passengersCanberra: Australia on Monday condemned Qatar authorities’ treatment of women passengers on a flight to Sydney who were subjected to internal examinations after a newborn baby was found abandoned at a Doha airport. The women, including 13 Australians, were examined at Hamad International Airport on October 2 after Qatar Airways Flight 908 to Sydney was delayed. Australia’s foreign affairs department described the treatment of the women as...
Doha airport in Qatar 'examined women internally' after newborn baby found

 Thirteen Australians were reportedly among those inspected after a newborn was found in Doha, Qatar.
Women passengers on Sydney based flight strip-searched, Australia raises 'serious concern'

 Women from the Qatar Airways flight, including 13 Australians, were forced to undergo a medical examination after a newborn was found in a bathroom at the..
DNA

Australia protests Qatar airport's examination of women passengers

Australia protests Qatar airport’s examination of women passengers Canberra: Australia on Monday condemned Qatar authorities’ treatment of women passengers on a flight to Sydney who were subjected to internal examinations...
WorldNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.com•Khaleej Times

