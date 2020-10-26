|
Infection of Pence aides raises new questions about Trump’s virus response
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
“COVID, COVID. COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID,” President Donald Trump groused at a rally in North Carolina on Saturday, expressing dismay that the deadly coronavirus pandemic had come to dominate the final days of his struggling reelection campaign. He made up a scenario: “A plane goes down, 500 people dead, they don’t talk about it. ‘COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID.’” But just seven hours later, the White House made its own COVID headlines when officials acknowledged that another coronavirus outbreak had struck the White House, infecting Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff and four other top aides — and raising new questions about the Trump administration’s cavalier approach to the worst...
