Pakistan's PM asks Facebook to ban Islamophobic content

BBC News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
It comes a day after Imran Khan accused French President Emmanuel Macron of "attacking Islam".
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Imran Khan: Pakistan's prime minister asks Facebook to ban Islamophobic content

Imran Khan: Pakistan's prime minister asks Facebook to ban Islamophobic content 02:02

 Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, has asked Facebook to ban Islamophobic content, as tensions deepen between the presidents of France and Turkey.View on euronews

Anti-France protests spread globally [Video]

Anti-France protests spread globally

Anger is growing in Muslim nations against French President Emmanuel Macron - with new protests in Bangladesh, Iran and Pakistan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:12Published

Reference towards Pakistan in Indo-US joint statement 'unwarranted': FO

 Pakistan on Wednesday rejected as "unwarranted" the reference made towards it in a joint statement issued by India and the US after their 2+2 Ministerial..
IndiaTimes
Budgam encounter: 'Both terrorists affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed,' says Kashmir IGP [Video]

Budgam encounter: 'Both terrorists affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed,' says Kashmir IGP

Updating on Budgam encounter, Kashmir IGP, Vijay Kumar informed that both the terrorists killed in the encounter were affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. "One soldier was injured andtwo terrorists were killed. Both the terrorists were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. One of them was a citizen of Pakistan, while the other was from Pulwama district," said Vijay Kumar, Kashmir IGP. Two unidentified terrorists were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Oct 27.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Macron announces new national lockdown in France [Video]

Macron announces new national lockdown in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in Francefrom Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of coronavirus. With morethan 520 deaths recorded on Tuesday, the French leader said that a newnationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fightCovid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
Macron sends France back to lockdown as cases spiral out of control [Video]

Macron sends France back to lockdown as cases spiral out of control

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 22:17Published
Speculations mounts over Macron's plans to curb coronavirus [Video]

Speculations mounts over Macron's plans to curb coronavirus

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published
Analysis: second lockdown would damage Macron's credibility [Video]

Analysis: second lockdown would damage Macron's credibility

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:53Published

Race to the White House: Social media CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits

 With next week's election looming, the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google received a hectoring from Republicans at a Senate hearing Wednesday for alleged..
New Zealand Herald

'Offensive and embarrassing': Senators struggle to pronounce Google CEO Sundar Pichai's name correctly

 Senators questioning Google CEO Sundar Pichai alongside Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey couldn't pronounce his name correctly.
USATODAY.com
Polish women strike 'to fight' abortion ruling [Video]

Polish women strike 'to fight' abortion ruling

Polish barber Kinga Rutkowska has struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic but for her, protecting women's rights outweighs financial losses, so she closed her shop on Wednesday (October 28) to join a national protest against further abortion restrictions. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:59Published

Republicans Blast Social Media C.E.O.s While Democrats Deride Hearing

 Republican senators accused the leaders of Twitter, Facebook and Google of censorship. Democrats denounced that as posturing.
NYTimes.com

Tech CEOs from Google, Twitter and Facebook testify at Senate hearing

 CEOs from Facebook, Google and Twitter testified before the Senate Commerce Committee on the importance of the law known as Section 230, which protects social..
CBS News

Pakistani PM Imran Khan writes to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content

 In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Imran Khan said that "growing Islamophobia" is encouraging extremism and violence across the world..
WorldNews

Pakistani PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic content

 ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the..
WorldNews

Pakistan's PM Imran Khan accuses Macron of 'attacking Islam'

 Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday of "attacking Islam", after the European leader criticised Islamists and..
WorldNews

Pakistan's Imran Khan slams French President Macron's views on Islam

 The Pakistani prime minister has also sought a ban on "Islamophobic content" on Facebook. Imran Khan's criticism of Macron comes at a time when he is under...
Deutsche Welle

Pakistan PM Slams French President for Alleged Attack on Islam

Pakistan PM Slams French President for Alleged Attack on Islam French President Emmanuel Macron was criticized by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, who said that the European leader was attacking Islam, Sunday.
HNGN

Pakistan’s Imran Khan slams French President Macron’s views on Islam
Indian Express


