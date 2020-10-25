|
Dunkin' Brands in talks to go private with owner of Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings
The parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins is negotiating a deal to go private in a sale to the owner of Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic.
Buffalo Wild Wings American sports bar and restaurant chain
Arby's U.S. sandwich chain
Dunkin' Donuts American multinational coffee company and quick service restaurant
Baskin-Robbins
Sonic Drive-In Fast food restaurant chain
