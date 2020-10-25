Global  
 

Dunkin' Brands in talks to go private with owner of Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins is negotiating a deal to go private in a sale to the owner of Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic.
