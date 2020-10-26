|
Prince Harry on fighting racism, how Meghan opened his eyes: 'Ignorance is no longer an excuse'
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Prince Harry, in an interview with British GQ, highlighted the need for others to educate themselves about how to be an anti-racist.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry was visibly uncomfortable meeting Melania Trump: See photosHowever, the couple’s connection with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has always been a bit shaky. An old video has been making rounds..
WorldNews
Emma Corrin reveals playing Princess Diana made me more sensitive to Harry and Meghan's situation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Prince Harry and Meghan witnessed son Archie's first steps during lockdown
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress
Harry: Living in Meghan’s shoes taught me unconscious bias existed
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Spanish royal scandal: 'Like Wallis and Meghan, I was blamed for a man's downfall'The woman at the heart of a corruption scandal that has shaken the foundations of the Spanish royal family has compared herself to Meghan Markle and Wallis..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this