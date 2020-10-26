Prince Harry on fighting racism, how Meghan opened his eyes: 'Ignorance is no longer an excuse'

Harry: Living in Meghan’s shoes taught me unconscious bias existed



The Duke of Sussex has admitted his privileged upbringing as a member of theroyal family meant he had no understanding of unconscious racial bias. Harrysaid it took him many years – and the experience of “living” in wife Meghan’sshoes – to recognise the issue during a conversation with Black Lives Mattersupporter Patrick Hutchinson. (GQ)

