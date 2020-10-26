Global  
 

Melania Trump, president host hundreds at socially distant Halloween celebration

USATODAY.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump played host Sunday to hundreds of kids as part of a Halloween celebration at the White House.
