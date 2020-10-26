Global  
 

Ex-NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia blasts Cam Newton for flashy attire amid struggles

USATODAY.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia criticized New England Patriots QB Cam Newton's attire after Sunday's 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
