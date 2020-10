You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tom Brady's 4 TD passes lead Buccaneers past Raiders 45-20



Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes to move past Drew Brees for the most in NFL history. Story: https://bit.ly/37NSDq9 Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 52:48 Published 2 hours ago Fanalysis NFL Week 7: Top Plays



CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 7 with sports investment analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 11:11 Published 3 days ago Colin Cowherd: If Raiders can beat Tom Brady's Bucs, it's time to start taking Derek Carr seriously | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd discusses the Week 7 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hear why Colin believes Derek Carr has a chance to establish himself as an elite quarterback by.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:25 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this