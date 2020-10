India vs Australia: KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy makes it to T20I squad Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Varun Chakravarthy, the Kolkata Knight Riders' off-spinner, became the first bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in the IPL 2020. 👓 View full article

