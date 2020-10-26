Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Isle of Wight oil tanker: Seven arrested on suspicion of hijacking

WorldNews Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Isle of Wight oil tanker: Seven arrested on suspicion of hijackingSeven men detained following an SBS raid on an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight have been arrested on suspicion of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: 7 detained after suspected hijacking of oil tanker

7 detained after suspected hijacking of oil tanker 01:01

 Seven people have been detained after armed forces from the Special Boat Service stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight as stowaways were thought to have hijacked the ship. The Nave Andromeda proceeded to dock in Southampton on Sunday night and the stowaways were handed over to Hampshire...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Isle of Wight Isle of Wight County and island of England

UK special forces regain control of hijacked oil tanker [Video]

UK special forces regain control of hijacked oil tanker

Seven people were detained when military forces stormed a tanker suspected to have been hijacked off the Isle of Wight. Sixteen members of the Special Boat Service (SBS) ended a 10-hour standoff which started when stowaways on board the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda reportedly became violent. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
PM praises police and armed forces over tanker incident [Video]

PM praises police and armed forces over tanker incident

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the work of the police and the armed forces in dealing with an incident on board a tanker off the Isle of Wight last night. It is understood stowaways on board the Nave Andromeda attempted to hijack the vessel. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:18Published
Armed forces storm oil tanker and detain stowaways after ‘hijacking’ [Video]

Armed forces storm oil tanker and detain stowaways after ‘hijacking’

Seven people have been detained after British armed forces stormed an oiltanker off the Isle of Wight following a suspected hijacking by stowaways. Theraid, likely to have been carried out by members of the Special Boat Service(SBS), was authorised by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home SecretaryPriti Patel on Sunday night after a tense 10-hour stand-off.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK special forces storm 'hijacked' tanker [Video]

UK special forces storm 'hijacked' tanker

The UK defense ministry has confirmed it deployed measures to reclaim an oil tanker, after a suspected hijacking took place off the south coast of England on Sunday. It's believed stowaways began..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
'Hijacked' tanker docks in Southampton [Video]

'Hijacked' tanker docks in Southampton

The oil tanker that was stranded off the Isle of Wight when seven stowaways were discovered, had docked in Southampton.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:37Published
Seven detained after armed forces gain control of oil tanker in Channel [Video]

Seven detained after armed forces gain control of oil tanker in Channel

Seven people have been detained after armed forces personnel boarded an oiltanker off the Isle of Wight, following reports its crew had been threatenedby stowaways.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Seven Nigerian stowaways held after special services storm oil tanker

 Seven Nigerian stowaways have been detained after British special services stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight following a suspected hijacking.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

SheraAlUzza

😷 Al Uzza 😷 RT @CavasShips: #HIJACKING: 7 Nigerian nationals handed over to local police after they attempted to take over #tanker NAVE ANDROMEDA 25 Oc… 11 minutes ago

liamjsmedley

Liam Smedley RT @bbc5live: “It could’ve been something very, very serious” #SASWhoDaresWins@jason_carl_fox gives @PatricKielty his take on the specia… 23 minutes ago

supazeez

adóbò láwìn RT @SkyNewsBreak: Hampshire Police says seven men have been arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of thre… 28 minutes ago

PIwithdakore

Public Intel With Dakore Seven Stowaways Held After Special Forces Storm Oil Tanker SEVEN Nigerian stowaways have been arrested after specia… https://t.co/kosuebMj8H 28 minutes ago

nautilusint

Nautilus International Nautilus has urged the UK government to ensure seafarer safety after seven stowaways were detained when military fo… https://t.co/IT3iPY6Vuk 29 minutes ago

Invince82

HMS Invincible Seven detained after special forces end suspected tanker hijacking off Isle of Wight https://t.co/cUXVIRMshQ 32 minutes ago

ghrend

ghrend RT @SocialistVoice: Seven Nigerian nationals held on suspicion of trying to hijack oil tanker off Isle of Wight The seven men were arreste… 1 hour ago

bbc5live

BBC Radio 5 Live “It could’ve been something very, very serious” #SASWhoDaresWins@jason_carl_fox gives @PatricKielty his take on… https://t.co/f9YgwNvpN5 1 hour ago