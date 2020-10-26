Isle of Wight oil tanker: Seven arrested on suspicion of hijacking

Seven people have been detained after armed forces from the Special Boat Service stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight as stowaways were thought to have hijacked the ship. The Nave Andromeda proceeded to dock in Southampton on Sunday night and the stowaways were handed over to Hampshire...
Seven people were detained when military forces stormed a tanker suspected to have been hijacked off the Isle of Wight.
Sixteen members of the Special Boat Service (SBS) ended a 10-hour standoff which started when stowaways on board the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda reportedly became violent.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the work of the police and the armed forces in dealing with an incident on board a tanker off the Isle of Wight last night. It is understood stowaways on board the Nave Andromeda attempted to hijack the vessel.
Seven people have been detained after British armed forces stormed an oiltanker off the Isle of Wight following a suspected hijacking by stowaways. Theraid, likely to have been carried out by members of the Special Boat Service(SBS), was authorised by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home SecretaryPriti Patel on Sunday night after a tense 10-hour stand-off.
