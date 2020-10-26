Trump campaign asks Supreme Court to halt North Carolina absentee ballot plan

Murkowski Will Vote To Confirm



On Saturday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said that will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Murkowski was opposed to confirming a Supreme Court judge to the court so close to the election. She decided to back Barrett due to her judicial philosophy. "I have concluded that she is the sort of person we want on the Supreme Court," Murkowski said. "I have no doubt about her intellect," she said from the Senate floor. Business Insider reports that Barrett is on the verge of confirmation.

