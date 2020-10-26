Global  
 

Trump campaign asks Supreme Court to halt North Carolina absentee ballot plan

Monday, 26 October 2020
Trump campaign asks Supreme Court to halt North Carolina absentee ballot planPresident TrumpDonald John TrumpFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack' MORE’s reelection campaign has again asked the Supreme Court to block North Carolina's absentee ballot plan after unsuccessfully attempting to have it...
