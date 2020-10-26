|
'First Ladies' recap: Eleanor Roosevelt, the FLOTUS rebel
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
(CNN)"I'm afraid I did some things which were not usual for the lady in the White House," Eleanor Roosevelt says near the beginning of this episode, which chronicles her life as the country's first activist first lady. She describes herself as "rebellious," but that's a massive understatement. In fact, Eleanor was entirely ahead of her time. Over 12 daunting years starting in 1933, she used her platform as first lady to fight for civil rights and challenge the traditional, limited expectations of a woman's role in the world. She was the definition of a trailblazer, and her empathy was her guiding light. Howard University trustee Eleanor Roosevelt bids farewell to students and faculty...
Eleanor Roosevelt American political figure, diplomat, activist and First Lady of the United States
First Lady of the United States Hostess of the White House, usually the wife of the president of the United States
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Howard University Historically black university in Washington, D.C., US
