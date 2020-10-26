Global  
 

'First Ladies' recap: Eleanor Roosevelt, the FLOTUS rebel

Monday, 26 October 2020
'First Ladies' recap: Eleanor Roosevelt, the FLOTUS rebel(CNN)"I'm afraid I did some things which were not usual for the lady in the White House," Eleanor Roosevelt says near the beginning of this episode, which chronicles her life as the country's first activist first lady. She describes herself as "rebellious," but that's a massive understatement. In fact, Eleanor was entirely ahead of her time. Over 12 daunting years starting in 1933, she used her platform as first lady to fight for civil rights and challenge the traditional, limited expectations of a woman's role in the world. She was the definition of a trailblazer, and her empathy was her guiding light. Howard University trustee Eleanor Roosevelt bids farewell to students and faculty...
Eleanor Roosevelt Eleanor Roosevelt American political figure, diplomat, activist and First Lady of the United States


First Lady of the United States First Lady of the United States Hostess of the White House, usually the wife of the president of the United States

Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks' [Video]

Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks'

When it comes to getting people to get their checkbooks out to contribute to a presidential reelection campaign, having a first lady speak is a deal-closer. But according to CNN, America's current FLOTUS, First lady Melania Trump, is giving stumping a miss this season. In a historic break from precedent, Mrs. Trump has yet to set foot on the campaign trail this year even as her husband, President Donald Trump, fights for votes.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated [Video]

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also showed support virtually from cities across the United States. The community members chanted mantras and echoed the sound of the conch shell or Shankha for the speedy recovery of President Trump and the First Lady. Sentinels of Dharma, a Hindu American organization hosted the event. During the prayer meeting, Indian Americans also endorsed President Trump in his re-election bid and reached out to other community members all over the country to campaign in his favour. President Trump could be released from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday, his medical team said in an update on Sunday to members of the White House press pool, as the president continues his treatment on dexamethasone and Remdesivir to fight coronavirus. President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday after he announced that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:59Published
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own [Video]

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

President Trump, first lady host ‘Halloween at the White House’

 WASHINGTON — Less than a week before Halloween, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump transformed the South Portico facing the South Lawn into a..
WorldNews

Barack Obama recalls dealing with a global pandemic, facing racist comments in first memoir excerpt

 In the first excerpt released from his upcoming memoir, "A Promised Land," Obama shared recollections from his early days in the White House.
USATODAY.com
Billie Eilish calls on fans to 'vote the orange man out' [Video]

Billie Eilish calls on fans to 'vote the orange man out'

Billie Eilish has pleaded with U.S. fans to "vote the orange man out" of the White House so the coronavirus crisis can be better managed and she can tour again.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Dr. Ashish Jha on rising COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

 The United States hit its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began with more than 83,000 new infections, surpassing the previous record..
CBS News

Howard University Howard University Historically black university in Washington, D.C., US

Howard alumni eager to see Harris in first debate [Video]

Howard alumni eager to see Harris in first debate

[NFA] Fellow Howard University alumnae beam with pride as they discuss Senator Kamala Harris and her historic rise in American politics as she prepares for a high-stakes debate against Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:27Published
Howard alum eager to see Harris in first debate [Video]

Howard alum eager to see Harris in first debate

[NFA] Fellow Howard University alumnae beam with pride as they discuss Senator Kamala Harris and her historic rise in American politics as she prepares for a high-stakes debate against Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:27Published

Eleanor Roosevelt and the Making of the Modern First Lady [Video]

Eleanor Roosevelt and the Making of the Modern First Lady

Before "Just Say No" and "Let's Move!", Eleanor Roosevelt recreated the role of the First Lady in the White House with her activism beyond its walls.

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 01:15Published
Eleanor Roosevelt and the Spirit of Democracy [Video]

Eleanor Roosevelt and the Spirit of Democracy

As First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt was always thinking of how to serve others. David Michaelis, author of Eleanor, tells the story of a moment that became symbolic of Eleanor's generosity of spirit.

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 01:53Published

