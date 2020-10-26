Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today’s Silent Majority Is Not What Trump Or Republicans Think It Is. Instead, It Mirrors Biden’s Cabinet

WorldNews Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Today’s Silent Majority Is Not What Trump Or Republicans Think It Is. Instead, It Mirrors Biden’s CabinetArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Today, there is a fundamental flaw in how Donald Trump and the Republicans perceive the Silent Majority. The term, which was popularized by President Richard Nixon during a televised speech on November 3, 1969, described an unspecified large group of mainly white male conservatives with blue-collar ties that would not express their opinions publicly until the final day of the election. Nixon, along with many others, also saw this group of Middle Americans as refusing to join in the large demonstrations against the Vietnam War and of being overshadowed in the media by the more radical and vocal minority. (1) The Real Silent Majority The problem...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: The Silent Campaign: How Florida lawyers are gearing up for election fight

The Silent Campaign: How Florida lawyers are gearing up for election fight 03:04

 With less than three weeks until the election, both parties are mounting forces on the ground hired, if necessary, to wage a war behind the scenes come election day. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone explains the silent campaign.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Silent majority Concept in politics


Richard Nixon Richard Nixon 37th president of the United States

Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden [Video]

Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden

A former Republican voter Robert Clark of Connecticut and a vocal minority within the Republican Party are organizing against President Trump through ad campaigns, fundraising and phone banking efforts in hopes that their break from the GOP will save the republic from the current president. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Former U.S. attorneys appointed by Republican presidents endorse Joe Biden

 Former U.S. attorneys who were appointed by both presidents Bush, Reagan, Nixon and Eisenhower have come out against Trump and for Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

'Deep down, he's a terrified little boy': Bob Woodward, John Bolton and others on Trump

 Bob Woodward is associate editor of the Washington Post and the author of 20 books on American politics. In 50 years as a journalist he has covered nine..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

President Trump’s 2020

 New York Times photographers have documented President Trump throughout 2020 from his impeachment trial to his campaign against Joseph R. Biden Jr. 
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden’s 2020

 New York Times photographers have documented Joseph R. Biden Jr. throughout 2020 from his Democratic primary struggles to his socially distant campaign against..
NYTimes.com

CBS Evening News, November 2, 2020

 Trump and Biden make final arguments in key states on election eve; U.S. battles coronavirus surge as states see record new cases
CBS News

Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground states

 President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground states. The president held rallies in North Carolina,..
CBS News
Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states [Video]

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:10Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump adviser on FBI's Clinton email probe

 News that the FBI has discovered new emails related to its investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server has rocked the presidential race with only 11..
CBS News
Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous' [Video]

Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in Wisconsin on Monday that a recent Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania was "very dangerous" and claimed without evidence "it allows cheating."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas [Video]

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

A federal judge in Texas on Monday struck down a controversial bid by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

Judge denies GOP challenge of drive-through votes

 A federal judge has rejected a Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen's ruling Monday concerned..
USATODAY.com
Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day [Video]

Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day

What should you be watching for and what are the different scenarios that could play out? Our Washington correspondent Joe St. George tonight tracking the race for the White House.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:22Published

US election: Lawyers on standby if cloudy election outcome heads to court

 Signature matches. Late-arriving absentee votes. Drop boxes. Secrecy envelopes.Democratic and Republican lawyers already have gone to court over these issues in..
New Zealand Herald

Vietnam War Vietnam War 1955–1975 conflict in Vietnam

US election: A generational divide over Trump among Vietnamese-Americans

 Young Vietnamese-Americans see things differently to elders who settled in US after the Vietnam War.
BBC News
The 1960s meet 2020 in Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' film [Video]

The 1960s meet 2020 in Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' film

It may be set in the late 1960s but “The Trial of the Chicago 7", with its themes of protest, civil rights and police brutality, has much to say about America today. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published

Middle America (United States) Middle America (United States) Colloquial term for the United States heartland


Related videos from verified sources

The Growing List Of Ex-Trump Administration Officials Who Are Voting For Biden [Video]

The Growing List Of Ex-Trump Administration Officials Who Are Voting For Biden

When it comes to his Cabinet, President Donald Trump has certainly lived up to his 'Celebrity Apprentice' catchphrase, 'You're fired.' Whether they left because they resigned or were fired, the list..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump finance chief says 'fearful majority' will help Trump win [Video]

Trump finance chief says 'fearful majority' will help Trump win

A finance chief from President Trump's 2020 election campaign says a 'fearful majority' will help him win.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:21Published
Presidential candidates make last push to undecided voters [Video]

Presidential candidates make last push to undecided voters

Both Presidential candidates will be busy today making one last push to undecided voters. Today, President Trump is having four rallies across three major swing states.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Today’s Silent Majority Is Not What Trump Or Republicans Think It Is. Instead, It Mirrors Biden’s Cabinet

Today’s Silent Majority Is Not What Trump Or Republicans Think It Is. Instead, It Mirrors Biden’s Cabinet Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Today, there is a fundamental flaw in how Donald Trump and the Republicans perceive the Silent Majority. The term,...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

vueNEWS

vueNΞWS US election: A generational divide over Trump among Vietnamese-Americans https://t.co/lBuhsKWhtq 1 day ago

guilhermecorde

Guilherme # Beta US election: A generational divide over Trump among Vietnamese-Americans - BBC News https://t.co/77oa1fsFgJ 2 days ago

intlvoyager

CaribbeanQueen 🇩🇲🇺🇸 Interesting...US election: A generational divide over Trump among Vietnamese-Americans. https://t.co/CVBKDCxdy2 via… https://t.co/HOLYgCAN4Y 2 days ago

HasnainMonawwar

Monawwar syed hasnain BBC News - US election: A generational divide over Trump among Vietnamese-Americans https://t.co/sJ2DRNUdmp 2 days ago

SamRashidii

Sam US election: A generational divide over Trump among Vietnamese-Americans... https://t.co/17CxVMLQhN via @YouTube 2 days ago

AmeGaspa

Amedeo Gasparini US election: A generational divide over Trump among Vietnamese-Americans... https://t.co/ZVMYi6Suwq via @YouTube V… https://t.co/YWSxhL8imh 2 days ago

lankathilina

Lanka Thilina US election: A generational divide over Trump among Vietnamese-Americans - BBC News https://t.co/g27WHxuc2t 2 days ago

El_Hoenicka

Number and Economics / Luis Acosta US election: A generational divide over Trump among Vietnamese-Americans... https://t.co/Mj54FiGOCv via @YouTube 2 days ago