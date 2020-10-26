|
Today’s Silent Majority Is Not What Trump Or Republicans Think It Is. Instead, It Mirrors Biden’s Cabinet
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Today, there is a fundamental flaw in how Donald Trump and the Republicans perceive the Silent Majority. The term, which was popularized by President Richard Nixon during a televised speech on November 3, 1969, described an unspecified large group of mainly white male conservatives with blue-collar ties that would not express their opinions publicly until the final day of the election. Nixon, along with many others, also saw this group of Middle Americans as refusing to join in the large demonstrations against the Vietnam War and of being overshadowed in the media by the more radical and vocal minority. (1) The Real Silent Majority The problem...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Silent majority Concept in politics
Richard Nixon 37th president of the United States
Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:37Published
Former U.S. attorneys appointed by Republican presidents endorse Joe BidenFormer U.S. attorneys who were appointed by both presidents Bush, Reagan, Nixon and Eisenhower have come out against Trump and for Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
'Deep down, he's a terrified little boy': Bob Woodward, John Bolton and others on TrumpBob Woodward is associate editor of the Washington Post and the author of 20 books on American politics. In 50 years as a journalist he has covered nine..
WorldNews
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
President Trump’s 2020New York Times photographers have documented President Trump throughout 2020 from his impeachment trial to his campaign against Joseph R. Biden Jr.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden’s 2020New York Times photographers have documented Joseph R. Biden Jr. throughout 2020 from his Democratic primary struggles to his socially distant campaign against..
NYTimes.com
CBS Evening News, November 2, 2020Trump and Biden make final arguments in key states on election eve; U.S. battles coronavirus surge as states see record new cases
CBS News
Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground statesPresident Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground states. The president held rallies in North Carolina,..
CBS News
Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:10Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump adviser on FBI's Clinton email probeNews that the FBI has discovered new emails related to its investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server has rocked the presidential race with only 11..
CBS News
Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:43Published
Judge denies GOP challenge of drive-through votesA federal judge has rejected a Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen's ruling Monday concerned..
USATODAY.com
Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:22Published
US election: Lawyers on standby if cloudy election outcome heads to courtSignature matches. Late-arriving absentee votes. Drop boxes. Secrecy envelopes.Democratic and Republican lawyers already have gone to court over these issues in..
New Zealand Herald
Vietnam War 1955–1975 conflict in Vietnam
US election: A generational divide over Trump among Vietnamese-AmericansYoung Vietnamese-Americans see things differently to elders who settled in US after the Vietnam War.
BBC News
The 1960s meet 2020 in Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' film
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07Published
Middle America (United States) Colloquial term for the United States heartland
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this