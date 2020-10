California Fires Prompt Evacuation of Thousands Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

About 60,000 people were affected by evacuation orders near Irvine, Calif., the authorities said, as the state prepared for strong winds that risked new fires. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Oregon Fires Prompt Evacuation Orders



New evacuation orders are in effect in Oregon because of the massive fires. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:28 Published on September 17, 2020

Tweets about this