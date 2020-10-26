Global  
 

Kane and Son team up to secure win for Spurs once again

Monday, 26 October 2020
Son Heung-min and Harry Kane link up yet again for the only goal as Tottenham claim a fortunate win over Burnley.
 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho praised the selflessness of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son after the pair linked up once again to give Spurs a 1-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League.

'We can do something special' - but are Kane and Son the best Premier League partnership ever?

 Tottenham striker Harry Kane says "we can do something special" as his brilliant partnership with Son Heung-min earns a 1-0 win over Burnley.
 Son Heung-min and Harry Kane link up yet again for the only goal as Tottenham claim a fortunate win over Burnley.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by HarryKane’s brace. Bale made his long-awaited return to the Spurs side after sevenyears away as a second-half substitute when it was still 3-0 but it all wentwrong for him as the Hammers scored three goals in the final eight minutes tosnatch a 3-3 draw.

England coach Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane is fit to face Denmark after newspaper reports suggested he was playing through an injury against the wishes of his club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Son Heung-min deserves bumper new deal

 London: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said on Friday that expects Son Heung-min to be handed a lucrative new long-term contract "sooner or later" after the South..
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says a new long-term contract is on thehorizon for star forward Son Heung-min.

Tottenham manger Jose Mourinho holds a post-match press conference after hisPremier League team beat Burnley 1-0 away.

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Burnley continues to havethe highest rate in England, with 302 new cases recorded in the seven days toSeptember 28 – the equivalent of 339.6 cases per 100,000 people. This is upsharply from 219.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 21.

Tottenham's Harry Kane told Monday Night Football that he was happy to get his eighth assist of the season as he helped Spurs to a 1-0 win over Burnley with another assist for Heung-min Son.

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Podence have all madestrong starts to the new campaign. And although Son bagged four goals lastweek, it is his Tottenham team-mate who is being..

 Son Heung-min pounced to steal a 1-0 win for lacklustre Tottenham on Monday, linking up with Harry Kane yet again as Jose Mourinho's side climbed to fifth in the...
 Harry Kane and Heung-min Son combined once again to save the day for Tottenham Hotspur as they claimed a 1-0 win at Burnley. Only Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba...
 Son Heung-min continued his fantastic start to the season as Tottenham returned to winning ways in the Premier League by edging out Burnley in a hard-fought...
