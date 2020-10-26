|
Andrew Wilkinson resigning as B.C. Liberal leader after worst party showing in decades
Monday, 26 October 2020
Andrew Wilkinson has resigned as leader of the B.C. Liberal Party, two days after the party had its worst provincial election in decades.
|
|
