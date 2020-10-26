Global  
 

Andrew Wilkinson resigning as B.C. Liberal leader after worst party showing in decades

CBC.ca Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Andrew Wilkinson has resigned as leader of the B.C. Liberal Party, two days after the party had its worst provincial election in decades.  
