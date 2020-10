Police, arrests at Djab Wurrung tree site Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

At least 15 people have been arrested while protesting the cutting down of Djab Wurrung trees from the site of a regional highway duplication in Western Victoria and others have locked themselves to cars and barrels. šŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Aria RT @TimnaJacks: Heavy police presence this morning on Djab Wurrung country, next to the Grandmother and Grandfather trees. Activists face eā€¦ 5 minutes ago