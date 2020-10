Premier shrugs off Beattie broadside, pledges a border decision in days Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Premier shrugs off Peter Beattie's criticism of border closures and holds firm on the Friday deadline to announce if the Qld-NSW border will reopen. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this