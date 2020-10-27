Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amy Coney Barrett takes oath to join Supreme Court

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett is pledging to carry out her duties as a Supreme Court justice "without any fear or favor" toward government or her own beliefs. Barrett spoke after taking the first of two oaths that will allow her to join the high court. (Oct. 26)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in [Video]

Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in

President Donald Trump celebrates at the White House as his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and sworn in.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 advantage on the Supreme Court, three of whom are appointees of President Donald Trump.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:47Published

In Swearing In Barrett, Trump Defiantly Mimics ‘Superspreader’ Rose Garden Ceremony

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice only eight days before a presidential election.
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court [Video]

Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday with just days to go before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as it is set to consider several..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:57Published
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:59Published
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed 10.26.20 [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed 10.26.20

Senate Republicans overruled the opposition to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Related news from verified sources

Amy Coney Barrett takes oath to join Supreme Court

 Amy Coney Barrett is pledging to carry out her duties as a Supreme Court justice "without any fear or favor" toward government or her own beliefs. Barrett spoke...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •bizjournalsMediaiteWashington PostCNANewsmax

US Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

US Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett The Republican-led US Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney...
WorldNews Also reported by •CNAHinduNewsmax

Graham: Often-maligned conservative women are the 'big winner' after Barrett confirmation

 Conservative women whose are maligned, misunderstood and attacked for their beliefs are the "big winner" after the Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

pollbuster

DR In Swearing In Barrett, Trump Defiantly Mimics ‘Superspreader’ Rose Garden Ceremony - The New York Times https://t.co/JrEXnxhCad 1 minute ago

MCD_relcop

Sintia Sheeler New post: "In Swearing In Barrett, Trump Defiantly Mimics ‘Superspreader’ Rose Garden Ceremony" https://t.co/im8a4YdFlI 19 minutes ago

KrisA37039217

KrisA This will be the last victory for the GOP for decades to come. #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica In Swearing In Barrett, Tru… https://t.co/sot3q34Raz 22 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime In Swearing In #Barrett, #Trump Defiantly Mimics Superspreader #Rose Garden Ceremony - Oct 27 @ 12:14 AM ET https://t.co/K3vIDtmwTw 25 minutes ago

maceo_thomas

Maceo Leon Thomas In Swearing In Barrett, Trump Defiantly Mimics ‘Superspreader’ Rose Garden Ceremony https://t.co/nTytS605yk 38 minutes ago

WSJforum

The Street Journal In Swearing In Barrett, Trump Defiantly Mimics ‘Superspreader’ Rose Garden Ceremony https://t.co/vK7gvdONAy 44 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind In Swearing In Barrett, Trump Defiantly Mimics ‘Superspreader’ Rose Garden Ceremony https://t.co/Cm1KVgwGbB 44 minutes ago

stat_butler

Stat Butler NY Times: In Swearing In Barrett, Trump Defiantly Mimics ‘Superspreader’ Rose Garden Ceremony https://t.co/wQBeK4GM54 45 minutes ago