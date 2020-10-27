Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: KL Rahul gives insight on Chris Gayle's vital role at KXIP dressing room

DNA Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
On Monday, KXIP chased down the target of 150 with eight wickets in hand and seven balls to spare as Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle played match-winning knocks of 66 and 51 respectively.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: Gayle greatest T20 player, should never retire, says KXIP's Mandeep

IPL 2020: Gayle greatest T20 player, should never retire, says KXIP's Mandeep 01:33

 Resurgent KXIP defeated KKR by 8 wickets in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, on the back of 100 plus partnership between opener Mandeep Singh and experienced Chris Gayle, who scored a fast 51 off 29 balls. Heaping praise on the 'Universe Boss' Gayle, Mandeep called him the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting [Video]

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting

Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
Return of Chris Gayle gave us so much energy: Murugan Ashwin after winning against RCB [Video]

Return of Chris Gayle gave us so much energy: Murugan Ashwin after winning against RCB

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 15. After winning match, bowler Murugan Ashwin said, "It's good to get..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction [Video]

IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction

About the Video: Full Match Preview of the Match Between Mumbai Indians vs Kings Eleven Punjab of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Winning..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 07:23Published

Tweets about this

dna

DNA #IPL2020 | #KLRahul gives insight on #ChrisGayle's vital role at #KXIP dressing room #IPLinUAE #IPL2020kaDNA #IPL… https://t.co/361vZ9me4y 16 minutes ago