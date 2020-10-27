Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter sticks 'misleading' label on Donald Trump's tweet about problems with mail-in ballots

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's tweet about "big" problems with mail-in ballots was labeled by Twitter as part of its pledge to stop election disinformation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in [Video]

Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in

President Donald Trump celebrates at the White House as his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and sworn in.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 advantage on the Supreme Court, three of whom are appointees of President Donald Trump.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:47Published

CBS Evening News, October 26, 2020

 Trump battles for Pennsylvania as Biden leads in crucial state; Georgia sees record early voting as candidates vie for key state
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

 At an outdoor White House ceremony late Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas after the Senate approved her nomination. She is..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump talks about 'Made in America' as man has made in China Trump hat at rally [Video]

Trump talks about 'Made in America' as man has made in China Trump hat at rally

A man at a Donald Trump rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania on October 26 and perfectly times Trump saying that he is working to have more and more products with the label “Made in the USA" while displa

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
AOC Fires Back at ‘Unhinged’ Trump Name-Dropping Her During Debate [Video]

AOC Fires Back at ‘Unhinged’ Trump Name-Dropping Her During Debate

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a signature Twitter takedown of Donald Trump on Thursday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Trump votes in Florida [Video]

Trump votes in Florida

President Donald Trump voted in his adopted home of Florida before hitting the campaign trail for rallies in three swing states on Saturday, joining more than 54 million Americans who have cast early..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this