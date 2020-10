Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump?



After much ado about mutable microphones and plexiglass shields, President Donald Trump will face opponent Joe Biden on Thursday. CNN reports Trump needs to not just perform well at the presidential.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50 Published 4 days ago

How Swing States Decide The Presidential Election



The 2020 presidential election may have the highest turnout in decades. But Republicans have been eyeing another path to victory that doesn’t include the popular vote: swing states. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 03:51 Published 1 week ago