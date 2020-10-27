Global  
 

4 killed, 26 injured in Pakistan's Peshawar blast

WorldNews Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
4 killed, 26 injured in Pakistan's Peshawar blastPeshawar [Paksistan], October 27 (ANI): At least four people were killed and 26 children in a blast...
Pakistan: At least four dead in Peshawar school attack

 Dozens of others were injured in the attack during a class in the city of Peshawar, police said.
BBC News

