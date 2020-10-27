4 killed, 26 injured in Pakistan's Peshawar blast

Infantry Day: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army chief Naravane at National War Memorial



Top Indian Army officials were seen in New Delhi at the National War Memorial on Tuesday. The officials had gathered on the occasion of Infantry Day. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane were seen at the National War Memorial. The officials paid tribute at NWM. Indian Army observes Infantry Day every year on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir. The troops were airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to push back Pakistan supported intruders in 1847. Watch the video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16 Published on January 1, 1970