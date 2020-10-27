|
Covid: Protests erupt across Italy over anti-virus measures
Violent protests broke out across Italy on Monday over new restrictions to curb the country's second wave of Covid. Clashes were reported in several major cities - including Turin, where Molotov cocktails were thrown at officers. In Milan tear gas was used to disperse protesters, while violence was also reported in Naples. The demonstrations began soon after the national government's order to close restaurants, bars, gyms and cinemas came into effect at 18:00 local time. Many regions have also imposed night-time curfews - including Lombardy, where Milan is, and Piedmont, where Turin is. Protests also broke out in about a dozen other cities, including Rome and Palermo. "Freedom, freedom,...
